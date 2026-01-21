What Taylor Swift said about Justin Baldoni reportedly revealed in court docs

More information regarding the legal battle between costars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is coming to light. Taylor Swift was reportedly mentioned in the legal documents via a text message exchange with her longtime best friend, Lively.

Lively, who starred in It Ends With Us, alongside Baldoni, who also directed the film. In a text message exchange between her and Swift, Lively referred to Baldoni as “this doofus director of my movie” and a “clown” who “thinks he’s a writer now,” according to court documents per JustJared.

The Gossip Girl alum asked Swift to read both scripts, the original and the one that she was proposing that the team use for the film, and added, “you don’t have to read of course.”

Swift reportedly responded: “I’ll do anything for you !!”

In Lively's deposition back in July, she explained the text between her and Swift: “I sent Taylor the script on her way to my apartment because Justin was still there, and I asked her to read them. I told her she didn’t have to, I didn’t want her to feel pressured to do that, but I hoped that she would.”

After the deposition, Lively reached out to Swift and praised her for supporting her.

“You were so epically heroic today. I recapped every moment to Ryan,” Lively said referring to her husband, Ryan Reynolds. “I kept remembering stuff- You making s**t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown is falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever.”

Why is Taylor Swift being mentioned in court documents for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's lawsuit?

Swift has claimed no involvement in the film except for her song “My Tears Ricochet” was used in the trailer and a scene in the film. According to a source per Us Weekly, the singer was did not see the film prior to it’s release. The 14-time Grammy-winning singer was mentioned in court documents previously when Lively referred to Swift as “one of her dragons.”

Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment and for attempting to run a “smear campaign” against her. Baldoni issued a countersuit of $400 million against Lively, Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane but it was dismissed in November 2025.

The trial for Lively and Baldoni is set for March 2026.