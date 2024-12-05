In the aftermath of “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's breakup rumors, Olivia Dunne (aka Livvy Dunne) has weighed in on TikTok.

She posted a video on the social media platform on December 4, 2024. She celebrates into the camera with “When her true colors are finally revealed in the national media” written above her. The caption also read, “I just sit back and laugh.”

This comes after reports that Carpenter and Keoghan broke up surfaced. People reports that they have “decided to take a break” after their year-long relationship. There were other unconfirmed reports that Keoghan cheated on Carpenter with a social media influencer — Dunne could be hinting at Breckie Hill (who she had a feud with) being the mistress.

Dunne didn't call Hill out by name, but she did clarify her post in the comments. One fan asked why she was “dissing” Sabrina Carpenter, to which Olivia Dunne replied, “I love Sabrina… it's about who homewrecked her relationship.”

The post caused a stir, as it has almost 12 million views on TikTok. She has over eight million followers on the social media platform.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's breakup

The news of Carpenter and Keoghan's breakup took the pop culture world by storm. They had been dating for over a year before the recent decision.

People's report didn't disclose why they decided to take a break. However, we could learn more as time passes. For now, don't expect to see them together in public anytime soon.

Carpenter is on a break from her Short n' Sweet Tour. She wrapped the North American leg on November 18, 2024, with a show in Inglewood, California. She will start a European leg of the tour on March 3, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland, where Keoghan is from.

Keoghan, on the other hand, is coming off performances in Masters of the Air, Bird, and Bring Them Down. Last year, he starred in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn.

Who is Olivia Dunne?

Dunne is an American gymnast and social media influencer. She was formerly a member of the USA national gymnastics team. Currently, she is a part of LSU's gymnastics team.

Her social media popularity has continued to skyrocket. As noted, she has over eight million followers on TikTok. Her Instagram account has over five million followers.

She was spotlighted in the recent Prime Video documentary series, The Money Game. It also followed fellow LSU athletes Jayden Daniels, Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, and Alia Armstrong.