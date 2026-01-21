Just weeks after the devastating Anthony Joshua car crash in Nigeria, tragedy struck again, but this time in the USA. WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn and her husband Leon Ruff were recently involved in a brutal crash.

Ruff recently shared an update on the situation on his Instagram, where he shed more details about their fate. Ruff noted that they were “rear-ended on the road” and had to go to the hospital.

“Earlier today, my wife and I were rear-ended on the road. We just got home from the hospital and we’re both sore and shaken up,” Ruff wrote. However, he also shared an update on their health and noted that while he was fine, his wife, Dephanie LaShaunn, aka Aja Smith, was “hurting.”

“I’m alright, but Aja is hurting more than I am. Unfortunately, the car is totaled. If anyone has any connections to bookers or upcoming shows, I’d truly appreciate the opportunity to pick up some extra bookings. Please drive safe and always wear your seatbelt.”

However, as soon as Ruff updated fans about the incident, several WWE stars and referees joined in and shared their prayers for the couple. While LaShaunn currently works as a referee for WWE, Ruff was previously employed with the promotion and is a former NXT North American champion.

WWE talents and wrestlers pray for Leon Ruff and Daphanie LaShaunn

Positive comments and well-wishes flooded the comment section soon after Ruff posted about the tragic situation. WWE star Mia Yim wrote, “Glad you both are ok, sending you both positive vibes [blue heart emoji].” While, Lash Legend wrote, “Oh my! Praying for yall both [folded hands emoji].” Former AEW star Kiera Hogan shared multiple pink heart emojis as her way of showing love, while fellow referee Adrian Butler wrote, “Foof. Glad you guys are both ok. [folded hands emoji].” Apart from these names, many others joined in and displayed their love for the two.