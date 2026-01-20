Speculation around Deion Sanders eventually making the jump to the NFL never fully fades, but a clear boundary continues to shape that conversation. Former NFL defensive back Adam Pacman Jones recently explained that Sanders’ interest in an NFL head coaching role hinges on one non-negotiable detail, according to Complex. Any opportunity would need to include coaching his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Jones shared those thoughts while speaking with TMZ during ongoing discussions about the league’s coaching carousel. According to him, Sanders has no desire to take a job that places him in direct competition with his son on game day. That stance has guided every major coaching decision Sanders has made so far.

“I’m not saying it can't happen, but if it was to happen, it would be somewhere where Shedeur is playing at,” Jones said.

The blueprint already exists. Sanders coached Shedeur at Jackson State, then brought him along when he accepted the head coaching job at the University of Colorado. Their shared path has been uncommon, blending family ties with high-level football development under an intense national spotlight.

Why the NFL Door Isn’t Fully Closed

While the Buffaloes endured a difficult 3–9 season last fall, Jones suggested Sanders remains committed to the long-term vision in Boulder. Outside noise has not pushed him toward an exit, even as his name continues to surface in NFL chatter.

That said, the league still looms in the background. The Cleveland Browns, currently navigating a head coaching search, represent one of the few situations where Sanders’ condition could realistically align. Shedeur started the final seven games of his rookie season, narrowing the list of plausible destinations.

Jones avoided forecasting a move, but he reinforced the parameters. Any NFL scenario would require Sanders and his son on the same sideline. The possibility carries rare significance. Coaching his son at the HBCU level, in Power Five college football, and potentially in the NFL would be unprecedented. Jones described the idea as “1-of-1,” capturing just how unusual that path would be.