The main roster run of WWE Superstar Je'Von Evans was almost cut short after an injury scare during the Jan. 19, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Evans' match against El Grande Americano was cut short during the episode of RAW. The broadcast didn't show what happened, but upon coming back from a commercial break, Evans was on the ground at ringside. The match was then called off.

Luckily, he is okay. PWInsider (via Sports Illustrated) reported that there was concern that he suffered a concussion, and he was evaluated further backstage. However, he did end up leaving the venue with everyone else, which is a positive sign. In Sports Illustrated's same report, they note that Fightful Select also reported that Evans appeared to be fine after the match. Hopefully, those reports are true, and he is okay.

How did Je'Von Evans' WWE injury scare occur?

It's still unclear how Evans' injury occurred. The injury scare happened during a commercial break, and by the time it resumed, he was already on the ground.

Hopefully, Evans is okay. He is just a few weeks into his main roster run. He was called up to the main roster from NXT during the RAW on Netflix anniversary show on Jan. 5, 2026.

Since his RAW run began, Evans has had matches against Bravo Americano and El Grande Americano. At 21 years old, Evans is one of the youngest stars in the company.

Evans has been wrestling since 2018. Before joining WWE, he had a brief stint in AEW. In 2023, Evans signed with NXT. He would remain there until 2026.

While he never won any championships in NXT, Evans did win the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge in 2025. Perhaps he will get a chance at a championship now that he ‘s on the main roster.