Naomi Osaka made more than a competitive return at the Australian Open. She arrived at Rod Laver Arena with intention, wearing a wide-brim hat, a soft white veil, and carrying a matching parasol that immediately set the tone. The look turned heads before a ball was struck, and Osaka followed it with substance, defeating Antonia Ruzic 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a first-round match that lasted over two hours.

Osaka has never treated on-court fashion as an afterthought. This time, she framed it as authorship. Speaking to Vogue, she explained that iconic looks from past players often become lasting memories, and she wanted a moment that belonged to her. The outfit served that purpose, blending elegance with narrative rather than shock value.

A jellyfish, a designer, and a personal story

The idea began at home. While reading to her two-year-old daughter, Shai, Osaka lingered on an image of a jellyfish. The creature’s beauty, grace, and quiet power stuck with her. She brought that inspiration to her longtime partners at Nike, who translated it into a turquoise-and-green zip-up with flowing tendrils and layered textures that moved as she walked, Vogue reports.

“There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she got so excited”

Still, Osaka felt the story needed a final chapter. Enter couturier Robert Wun, known for sculptural designs worn by artists like Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Ariana Grande. Osaka and collaborator Marty Harper connected with Wun’s runway imagery, drawn to his shapes and sense of movement. Wun leaned into themes of transformation and new beginnings, adding pleated layers, a gauzy veil, and subtle butterfly details to complete the look.

We were both instantly drawn to his shapes, his textures, the way his work moves,” Osaka says. “It all lived in the same world we were imagining.”

The result felt deliberate rather than theatrical. Osaka did not just walk onto the court, she told a story about growth, creativity, and control over her own narrative.