In the past, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has claimed he wants to wrestle after retiring from the gridiron, and one of his friends and current WWE Superstar, Penta, is excited about it.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about WWE Unreal Season 2, Penta teased Kittle's eventual career in professional wrestling. While he didn't have a timeline for when that may begin, he promised a “big surprise” when it does.

“It is very special because I don't know when, but [there's a] big surprise later [between] George, Penta and WWE, so you'll have to stay tuned,” he said.

Of course, Penta and Kittle go way back. Kittle uses the WWE Superstar's “Cero Miedo” (which means Zero Fear) celebration after he gets first downs.

Will George Kittle and Penta wrestle together in WWE?

There's always a chance Penta teams up with Kittle whenever the star tight end joins WWE. Generally, WWE pairs celebrity newcomers with trusted veterans. This was seen last year when Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to face Logan Paul (another fellow celebrity-turned-wrestler) and Drew McIntyre.

Perhaps WWE could lean into the duo's real-life friendship whenever Kittle hangs up the cleats. The storyline is there, and then they'd be able to focus on in-ring stuff.

Article Continues Below

While Penta didn't confirm that he'd like to train and team with Kittle, he raved about their friendship.

“George and I, we have a real relationship,” he said, “but [that's] the most important to athletes, the elite athletes, you know?”

That type of love that they share is needed for any tag team. Hopefully, WWE fans can see this team-up sometime in the near future.

Previously, Kittle said that he “would love to do WWE.” However, he noted that he wants to make sure he doesn't “look like an idiot,” so he'd do it right.

“I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there,” Kittle said. “I've been in a WWE ring like three times. I don't know what I'm doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven't moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did.”

Currently, Kittle is dealing with an Achilles injury. He suffered it during the 49ers' Wild Card win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kittle had one catch for six yards before getting hurt and faces a long recovery ahead.