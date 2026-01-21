Fans are convinced that Valentine's Day came early with a double date between Tom Brady and Alix Earle with Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.

During the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 19, the Miami Hurricanes faced the Indiana Hoosiers, and Hudson shared a sweet selfie of herself and Earle in the suite sitting next to one another on her Instagram Story.

Are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on a double date omg pic.twitter.com/ppeIxoDcIN — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) January 20, 2026

Fans shared the photo on X and they were quick to speculate that Brady and Belichick were also in attendance.

“I need the seating chart explanation immediately,” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “A football rom com plot line.”

“Imagine showing this pic to someone in 2017 and say these two are Brady and Bellichicks gfs in 2026,” another fan wrote as rumors between Earle and Brady continue to swirl.

To be fair, Brady was spotted in the sidelines at the National Championship where the Hoosiers won their first title over the Hurricanes. Belichick was also in attendance as a guest analyst for the ACC Network.

While there has not been any confirmation of a date between the four taking place, it's not far-fetched for fans to assume that this could happen, possibly one day in the future. Brady and Belichick have a long-standing relationship, as they were vital components of the New England Patriots being dominant in the league over six Super Bowl championships. They have both since gone their separate ways, with Brady making a move into broadcasting and Belichick becoming the head coach of UNC-Chapel Hill in December 2024.

As for Hudson and Earle, they don't have much of a connection other than being around the same age and having influence on social media. Unlike Earle and Brady, Hudson and Belichick are an actual couple and have been dating for over two years now.

Earle and Brady sparked romance rumors during a New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's when the two were reportedly speaking closely with one another. However, last week, the NFL icon shared that he doesn't have that much time for a personal life.

“You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” Brady told People.

“I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things,” he continues.

Earle recently broke up with Houston Texans' Braxton Berrios in December. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce in 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Neither Earle nor Brady have confirmed a romance between them.