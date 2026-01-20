Tom Brady is officially turning the page on one of the most recognizable chapters of his post playing career. The seven time Super Bowl champion announced that TB12 Sports, the performance and recovery brand he co founded more than a decade ago, is winding down operations. In a message shared with fans, Brady thanked supporters for helping turn TB12 into a community that reflected his long standing commitment to wellness.

The move does not signal an exit from the performance space. Instead, it marks a sharper pivot. Brady has tied his future to NoBull, the footwear and apparel company that now sits at the center of a much larger wellness vision, FOS reports. Backed by beverage mogul Mike Repole, NoBull recently raised $50 million at a reported $1 billion valuation, its first funding round since Repole took control in 2023.

For Brady, the transition represents evolution rather than retreat. After years of building TB12 around pliability, recovery, and longevity, those principles now fold into a broader platform that aims to cover training, lifestyle, and nutrition under one brand umbrella.

NOBULL's Mike Repole tells FOS's @readDanwrite that the company he co-owns with Tom Brady has closed a $50M funding round that now values the company at $1B. pic.twitter.com/zgCAXCVX0g — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 20, 2026

A Bigger Play in Wellness and Influence

NoBull’s expansion goes beyond balance sheets. Alongside the funding news, the company unveiled NoBull Nutrition, starting with protein and electrolyte products. That launch directly aligns with the decision to sunset TB12, allowing Brady’s philosophy to live on within a larger commercial engine.

Repole has framed the partnership as long term and deeply collaborative. He has pointed to Brady’s curiosity around movement, training, and overall health as the catalyst for merging their businesses. The goal, according to Repole, is to build an all encompassing wellness brand rather than a niche apparel label.

The timing also highlights NoBull’s push into cultural relevance. The company added LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne as an endorser and partner, signaling a clear strategy to connect elite performance with younger, digitally native audiences. Her reach brings a different kind of visibility than traditional athlete deals, especially among Gen Z consumers.

This is not about nostalgia or legacy branding. It is about scale, influence, and building the next billion dollar name in performance wellness, with Tom Brady firmly at the center of it all.