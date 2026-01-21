After suffering tough playoff losses in back-to-back campaigns, fans were hoping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would break through during the 2025-26 NFL campaign. The first six weeks foretold tons of promise, as Baker Mayfield looked invincible late in the fourth quarter. The offense eventually sputtered, however, suffering a barrage of injuries and struggling to attain cohesion on the field. The Bucs fired Josh Grizzard after one season and are now searching for their fifth offensive coordinator in five years.

Mike McDaniel was tapped to be the revitalizing force this franchise needed after coughing up the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers. Pairing him with a versatile and fearless QB like Mayfield could have produced dazzling results. Unfortunately, the time for fantasizing is over. The former Miami Dolphins head coach is choosing to work with Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert on the Los Angeles Chargers, inadvertently driving a dagger into the heart of Tampa Bay.

Fans do not need to mourn the 2026-27 season, however. There are still multiple candidates who can liven up the offense. Todd Bowles and company must stay focused amid the disappointing McDaniel news. This OC hunt is crucial and could greatly determine the state of the franchise in the coming years.

Tampa is hovering over shark-infested waters. Another turbulent campaign could knock it off the edge and impel ownership to make sweeping changes. The right offensive mind can help guide the squad to safety and back toward a trajectory of success. Let's take a closer look at some of the guys the Buccaneers should be considering for their new Plan A.

Todd Monken

The former Bucs, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator could be a polarizing choice. He is garnering significant praise for having success with a quarterback who was already an MVP before his arrival, but Lamar Jackson enjoyed his best years as a passer during Todd Monken's time in Charm City. The respected OC helped an accomplished signal-caller and terrific athlete achieve all-round excellence. If not for injuries, the duo could have produced more fireworks this past season.

Now, he is back on the market. Monken is expected to follow John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, but the Buccaneers may be one of the few teams that actually have a shot at luring him away from the Meadowlands.

The 59-year-old spent three years in Tampa Bay (2016-18) and has a prior relationship with Baker Mayfield from the season they spent together in Cleveland. The NFC South also offers a potentially favorable path to the playoffs, which Monken will surely value at this stage of his career. In addition to knowing the organization, area and quarterback, he would also have impactful weapons to wield like impressive rookie Emeka Egbuka and dynamic running back Bucky Irving. Mike Evans could also return for a 13th year.

Throw in a high-end offensive tackle duo in Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, and the Buccaneers have what they need to make a compelling pitch to Todd Monken. Fans can only hope that the team came through in its interview with him.

The former New York Giants head coach is in demand during this hectic cycle. Building connections is important in this industry, and Brian Daboll has made some important ones during his career. The Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders are reasonable landing spots given his past ties to Josh Allen and Tom Brady, respectively. The chance to fix the Philadelphia Eagles' offense is surely enticing as well, and one cannot underestimate the allure of Cam Ward on the Tennessee Titans.

Honestly, the Buccaneers do not jump out as a typical match. Besides a rant or two, HC Todd Bowles is not usually too animated. His personality is ostensibly a stark contrast from the fiery Daboll. Perhaps that is the clash of styles this team requires, however. From a football standpoint, a potential union could definitely be beneficial for both sides.

The Bucs have a decent foundation in place. Mayfield exudes the intensity and competitive ferocity that Daboll craves. They could form quite the collaboration. No. 6 has no problem using his legs to extend plays, which is something the longtime coach/assistant loves to incorporate into his offense. Beyond being a good fit for Mayfield, Daboll is undeniably qualified for this role.

The 2022-23 Coach of the Year served under all-time greats Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, helped mold Allen into a superstar quarterback, guided the Giants to their first playoff victory in 11 years and quickly developed rapport with Jaxson Dart. With those credentials, Brian Daboll could quickly ignite an offense that boasts abundant promise.

Nate Scheelhaase

Although there was a fair amount of mystery surrounding both Dave Canales and Liam Coen, they each enjoyed varying levels of success in their one-year OC stints in Tampa. The former did not oversee an effective offense overall — the squad ranked last in rushing yards and in the bottom half in both total yards and points — but he had a positive impact on Mayfield and helped infuse vital energy into the group. The latter transformed the Bucs into one of the NFL's top offenses.

Canales and Coen parlayed their respective opportunities into head coaching jobs and fell just short of securing huge playoff wins this year. Could Nate Scheelhaase continue that trend? The 35-year-old pass game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams is another under-the-radar candidate brimming with potential. He already has a decade's worth of coaching experience and boasts experience as a play-caller (with the 2023 Iowa State Cyclones).

And, oh yeah, he has spent the last two years learning from one of the most innovative offensive figures in the game today. Scheelhaase is a mighty appealing OC option for the Buccaneers. Matthew Stafford had a Super Bowl ring before he started working with the former Illinois QB, and an elite wide receiver tandem certainly helps, but Scheelhaase has surely played a role in what is expected to be an MVP season.

He is rising up the ranks, and a stop at Tampa Bay could only increase his stock. Todd Bowles is in a precarious position after a lackluster year, so Nate Scheelhaase could theoretically become his successor if he were to earn OC duties. There is a youth movement in the coaching circuit, and the 2013 Second-Team All-Big Ten selection deserves serious consideration for this post.