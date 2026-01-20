Recently beating the New York Knicks wasn't the only fun Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson had, as he was also seen enjoying a mini-golf date with his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion.

A video has surfaced of Megan and Thompson playing mini-golf. As Megan got ready to take her shot, Thompson stood right behind her. She playfully began grinding on him. Megan made her shot, and the two celebrated as the rapper continued grinding on her boyfriend.

Megan with her man Klay Thompson tonight. 😩 pic.twitter.com/5zCqUGUjLF — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 20, 2026

It's unclear exactly when the video was taken. Social media users said it took place on Jan. 19, 2026, which would mean this likely happened in New York while the Mavericks were in town to play the Knicks.

Thompson played 21 minutes off the bench in the game. He scored 14 points off the bench, making four of his seven three-pointers.

This marked the third win in a row for the Mavericks. They will next host the Golden State Warriors, Thompson's former team, on Jan. 22. Meanwhile, the Knicks are spiraling after losing their fourth game in a row.

How long have Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion been dating?

Article Continues Below

Speculation that Thompson and Megan were dating began in July 2025 after the NBA star was seen in the background of one of her social media posts.

It didn't take long for Thompson to confirm their relationship. They made their red carpet debut shortly after, and they have been going steady since.

Before dating Thompson, Megan was in a relationship with another basketball player, Torrey Craig, who currently plays for the Sydney Kings. Thompson is in the midst of his second season with the Mavericks. he signed with them during free agency in 2024.

To date, Megan has released three studio albums — Good News, Traumazine, and Megan (which was later reissued as Megan: Act II).

Additionally, she has made appearances in several movies and TV shows. She had a role in Dicks: The Musical before making a cameo in Mean Girls. She has also made appearances in Legendary, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Big Mouth.