EA Sports UFC 5 added three new legends this week in the form of Jens Pulver, Bas Rutten, and Kevin Randleman. Overall, the game already has a good amount of fighters and Alter Egos, but it never hurts to beef up the roster with more characters. Therefore, we decided to list all of the newest legends and what they bring to UFC 5. Without further ado, let's check out the newest fighters for UFC 5.

UFC 5's Newest Legends Include Jens Pulver, Bas Rutten, and Kevin Randleman

UFC 5's newest Legends include Jens Pulver, Bas Rutten, and Kevn Randleman. They were released to the game on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024. Let's dig deeper into each character and a bit about them.

Jens Pulver (UFC 35, 2002)

The former UFC Lightweight Champion managed to defend his title twice, becoming the first to ever do so in history. Pulver's fighting career spans several years, and he even has professional experience as a Boxer. Overall, he makes for an excellent addition to the UFC 5 roster.

Between 1999-2002, Pulver went 14-2-1 as a mixed martial artist. Although he slowed down towards the end of his career, he's still one tough son of a gun.

Bas Rutten (UFC 20, 1999)

The 2015 UFC Hall of Fame inductee and former Heavyweight Champion is more than deserving of a legend spot. Additionally, Rutten has a mixed martial arts record of 28-4-1, with his last loss in 1995. That means from 1995-2006, Rutten never lost a single fight. We look forward to using him in the cages in UFC 5.

Rutten also fought as a kickboxer, winning 14 of 16 fights by total knockout. The man is a well-rounded fighter with several ways to attack his enemy.

Kevin Randleman (UFC 23, 1999)

The Monster makes his way to UFC 5 as one of the game's newest legends. The 2020 UFC Hall of Fame inductee was a Heavyweight Champion. Furthermore, he managed to defend his title before losing it to Randy Couture just a few months later. Unfortunately, Randleman passed away in 2016 due to complications of pneumonia.

It's cool to see EA Sports pay tribute to Randleman, and to all the fighters of the past. Plus, adding more fighters to the game gives players more incentive to come back and check them out. It also makes game night a lot more fun, with more variety of fighters to choose.

That wraps up everything you need to know about UFC 5's newest legends. We look forward to taking these fighters out to the cage and seeing what they got. UFC 5 hasn't been out for a year, and yet we've already received tons of new fighters. We wonder who EA plans to add next.

