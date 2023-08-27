Bayern Munich have made a huge decision regarding the future of Benjamin Pavard at the club. The French defender has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Inter Milan this summer, but the Italian giants seem to be in the driver's seat for this deal.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Pavard will not be part of Bayern Munich's squad today against FC Augsburg due to an unclear future with the Bundesliga giants. The French World Cup winner wants to join Inter Milan after agreeing personal terms with them. It is reported that there will be one more round of talks between the two club representatives, which can be crucial for the completion of this deal. Bayern Munich have already agreed €32m with Inter Milan on Tuesday. Now, Nerazzurri are only waiting for the green light from the Bundesliga champions.

Pavard was initially linked with a move to Manchester United. The French World Cup winner even celebrated Raphael Varane's winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening Premier League weekend, which made many believe that his future could be at Old Trafford. However, the stalling of Harry Maguire's deal with West Ham United meant that the Red Devils never had the funds to secure the deal. Manchester United had to sell players before buying due to the Financial Fairplay (FFP) rules.

Hence, the Bayern Munich defender stayed in Germany and was keen on alternatives until Inter Milan came calling. With Manchester United out of the picture, the Copa Italia holders are in prime position to land Pavard.