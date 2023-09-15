Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha has signed a new contract with the club, effectively putting to bed the Bayern Munich links. The 28-year-old signed a new five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with an option for an additional 12 months, solidifying his commitment to the London side.

Palhinha's potential move to Bayern Munich had dominated headlines in the transfer window. The Portuguese midfielder had even traveled to Germany to undergo a medical examination in the final hours of the transfer deadline. However, the £60 million deal ultimately collapsed due to Fulham's inability to secure a suitable replacement for Palhinha.

In an interview with Fulham's official channel, Palhinha shared his perspective on the situation: “I can't lie, in football, we all have dreams, and those are to play in the Champions League and for the best clubs in the world. People need to see and understand that as well, but I also want to say I have all respect, and I am really happy to be here as well.”

Palhinha's honesty about his aspirations is commendable, as he acknowledges the allure of playing for a prestigious club like Bayern Munich. However, he made it abundantly clear that he is fully committed to Fulham and its supporters.

“The move didn't happen, and now I am just focused on Fulham again,” Palhinha emphasized. “I will focus on my work and give everything I can like I have done in the past. If I am honest, I got this opportunity [to move to Bayern Munich] because of my teammates; without them, it might not have happened.”

The Bayern Munich target went on to express his unwavering commitment to Fulham, stating, “I only have 100 percent commitment to this club and full respect for the fans who support me. I will give everything I have inside and outside of the field. I am ready to start again to give my best and achieve good things.”

Palhinha's dedication to Fulham is undoubtedly a positive sign for the club and its supporters. His decision to stay and continue contributing to the team's success showcases his professionalism and loyalty.

In addition to Palhinha, Fulham secured the services of Harrison Reed for an extended period. Reed, who plays a crucial role in Fulham's midfield, signed a new four-year deal with an option for an additional 12 months. This contract extension ensures that Reed will remain an integral part of Fulham's squad until at least 2028.

Overall, Fulham fans can be optimistic about the commitment shown by both Palhinha and Reed as they look to play pivotal roles in the club's future endeavors in the Premier League.