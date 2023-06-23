Senegal winger and captain Sadio Mane is on the verge of leaving Bayern Munich this summer and refused to rule out a return to the Premier League.

The former Southampton man joined Bayern Munich on a £35.1m move from Liverpool. The right-footed attacker spent six glorious seasons at Anfield before going for a new challenge in the Bundesliga.

After struggling to adapt in Germany, the Senegal International has been linked with a move back to the Premier League. He has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. It is reported that Mane was on the cusp of joining the Red Devils in 2016 before choosing Liverpool.

“I have to say, I was really close to going to Manchester United,” Mane told the Daily Telegraph last year, outlining his move to Liverpool in 2016. “I had the contract there. I had it all agreed. It was all ready, but instead, I thought, ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool.'”

“I was convinced to go with (Jurgen) Klopp's project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp. He said, ‘We have a big project at Liverpool, and I want you to be part of it.’”

It all depends on Mane’s intentions in Bayern Munich. The 31-year-old has had a troublesome life with the Bavarians. He was suspended for one Bundesliga game after being involved in a tussle with Leroy Sane in the dressing room after the Champions League defeat against Manchester City.

According to the reports from the Bild, Mane’s intentions are to return to Bayern Munich for the pre-season tour. It would take a huge offer to make the Senegal International leave the Allianz Arena this summer. However, it remains to be seen what kind of a role he will play under manager Thomas Tuchel next season.