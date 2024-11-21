ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Baylor-Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Baylor-Houston.

The Baylor Bears and coach Dave Aranda have really turned things around this season. They looked awful early in the campaign. Then they let Colorado off the hook by allowing a Hail Mary touchdown at the end of regulation before losing in overtime. That one game could be the difference between Colorado making the College Football Playoff and merely having a good and respectable season. As it was, Baylor easily could have folded after that loss to Colorado. It was the kind of loss which has crushed the souls of many teams which have endured similarly rough fates in previous years and decades. Instead of collapsing, however, Baylor responded in exactly the right way to that stinging moment. The Bears regrouped. Their coaching staff pushed them harder. The offense improved. A season which was sliding out of control has instead become a 6-4 campaign which has a chance to attain eight wins if Baylor can grab these next two victories. Aranda, once on the hot seat, has been retained for 2025, and the decision seems reasonable given how dramatic the Bears' revival has been.

Baylor went into Morgantown last weekend and mopped up the West Virginia Mountaineers, 49-35. Baylor won decisively on the road against an opponent which was trying to clinch bowl eligibility. Baylor instead secured a bowl bid and can now clinch a winning season if it beats Houston in this renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry. From 1974 through 1980, either Houston or Baylor won the Southwest Conference championship in five of seven seasons, missing out only in 1975 (Arkansas) and 1977 (Texas). Baylor won two SWC championships in that span, and Houston won three. These two programs aren't at an elite level, but they hope that with strong coaching from Aranda (BU) and Willie Fritz (UH), they can make the climb up the mountaintop and again gain top-tier national relevance in college football.

Baylor-Houston Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Houston won, 25-24.

Overall Series: The all-time series is tied, 14-14-1.

Here are the Baylor-Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Baylor-Houston Odds

Baylor: -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -310

Houston: +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +245

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs Houston

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Baylor Bears are on a roll. They are playing well, they are feeling good, they have saved their coach's job, and they love playing for Dave Aranda. You have seen this team come together in the midst of adversity instead of falling apart. It's exactly what you want to see in a team when it goes through a rough patch. Baylor has proved it can win on the road in the Big 12. Against a not-very-good Houston team, Baylor should be able to win and win comfortably. If it could win by 14 at West Virginia, it can surely win by at least eight versus Houston and cover.

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cougars aren't a good team, but they have been feisty and competitive the whole season, nearly winning outright at Oklahoma and scoring big wins over Utah and TCU. Houston has been a tough out, tough enough to merit consideration as a team which can cover a spread of just over a touchdown at home against a good but not spectacular Baylor team.

Final Baylor-Houston Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Houston, but neither team merits overwhelming trust here. Sit this one out and look for other games to bet on.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Baylor-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston +7.5