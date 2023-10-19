With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, rumors are starting to swirl surrounding some impact players across the league. While contending teams will be the ones making the most significant moves, lower-tier franchises like the Chicago Bears will look for any sort of deal that can improve their teams for the short and long term.

One player who is expected to be dealt is Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. BetOnline released odds for Young's next team and the Bears emerged as favorites with +200 odds. The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are not far behind.

Young is in the final season of his rookie contract after the Commanders declined his fifth-year option. The former first-round pick has three sacks and 11 tackles in five games this season, but the biggest takeaway is that he's remained healthy since missing the season-opener.

Young missed 23 games since 2021 due to several injuries and ailments. He's played 17 games since winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, recording 4.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in that span.

A trade to the Bears won’t give Young an opportunity to play for a contending team, but it would give him a mini-tryout with a new team before he hits free agency next spring. The Bears are 1-5 after finishing with the worst record in the league last season. Their lone win came against the Commanders.

Still just 24 years old, Chase Young has his entire NFL career ahead of him. Though injuries slowed his progress, he is starting to pick up his game again and could be a hot commodity on the trade block. The Commanders could net some draft capital from the Bears or another team for the former pro bowler.