The Chicago Bears are expected to be without quarterback Justin Fields this weekend now that Fields has been listed as doubtful with a thumb injury.

If Fields can't go, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent is expected to take his place, illustrating to some the tenuous situation at backup quarterback in ‘The Windy City.'

Fields dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand against the Vikings. Fields had ‘significant swelling' and hasn't been able to grip the ball, which is said to be the biggest obstacle to playing him again.

Bagent is an undrafted free agent who completed 10-of-14 passes for 83 yards and an interception in his only NFL action. Fans are excited about his talent, but questions remain as to whether he can be the long-term answer at quarterback behind Fields.

Bagent played his college ball at DIII Shepherd University before moving on to the NFL and signing with the Bears.

2024 Bears NFL Draft Picks Outlook

With Fields out of action for the Bears, it's time to revisit his history at Ohio State University, where he played his college football. Fields played in 12 games, 14 games, and eight games respectively for the Buckeyes over three seasons.

Looking at Fields' injury history, a pattern of many different injuries has occurred over the years. Fields has shown he can bounce back from injury, playing through cracked ribs, an MCL sprain, and a thumb sprain over the course of his college career including in big games like the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoffs vs. Clemson.

Fields is used to playing through pain, but as a quarterback who instinctively runs more than most with a long list of past health issues, injuries will always be a concern.

With the Bears, Fields played in 12 games his rookie season and 15 games in his sophomore season prior to his injury this month that will likely cost him his next start. He has played through challenging injuries to his shoulder and ribs among other body parts and has also missed numerous games due to injury over the course of his young NFL career.

As things stand right now, the 1-5 Bears would pick both first and second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They currently own the number one pick of the Carolina Panthers after an offseason trade involving DJ Moore and Bryce Young.

Ultimately, whether the Bears decide to draft a quarterback depends on several factors.

Caleb Williams to Chicago?

A lot depends on how the 2023-2024 NFL season concludes in regards to whether the Bears will draft a quarterback in 2024.

Fields has experienced both the highest highs and the most dizzying lows already this season as the Bears' signal caller. If the former Buckeyes star can rally the team to a .500 record or near a .500 record while lighting up the scoreboard as he did in Week 5 against the Commanders, his job as the starter is likely safe.

If not, the Bears might have no choice but to add a heralded rookie quarterback to the mix next season. At worst, Fields would be forced to step up his game in order to keep his job.

At best, the Bears might find a quarterback who would help to add more consistency to the team's offense.

The top two quarterbacks in this year's draft are Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina. Both are expected to be off the board within the top five picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, after which there is a precipitous drop-off in talent at the position unless unexpected stars enter the draft early.

Considering Bagent's unproven status and Field's inconsistency, it would not be surprising at all to see the Bears prepare for drafting a quarterback with one of the aforementioned two picks.

The Bears haven't won a playoff game since 2011, one of the longest active droughts in sports. The franchise's relative ineptitude has been overshadowed by the hapless Detroit Lions in their own division; a Lions team dead set on turning things around this season.

While Fields, Eberflus and the Bears haven't admitted as much publicly, the writing is on the wall: this season is a crucial one for Fields and Bagent's futures with the franchise, if sustained playoff success and a future Super Bowl remain the goals as anticipated.