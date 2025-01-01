The Chicago Bears will hire a new head coach in the coming weeks after they wrap up the 2024 season with a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and quarterback Caleb Williams described the type of person he wants to fill that role.

“A coach that challenges himself, but also challenges us as players,” Caleb Williams said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “Whether it's on the field, with character, doesn't matter. Just a coach that challenges us. A man of his word. A disciplined coach. … A guy that wants to win.”

Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is arguably the most important player in the Bears' organization. It is vital that Bears general manager Ryan Poles gets a coach in the building who is capable of setting up Williams and the rest of the team for success. The offensive operation did not work this season, and it has not for a few years. That leads many to believe that Chicago will end up with an offensive head coach, but Williams' words describe someone who is a good leader of a team, regardless of the schematics.

The Bears are seen as one of the most attractive destinations this head coaching cycle due to Williams, who was viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects of the last decade. Many believe that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be the top target, but it remains to be seen if that is the case. Someone like Brian Flores could be in play as well, along with Mike Vrabel.

The critique of the Bears' organization over the year has been that they have never been able to get the general manager, head coach and quarterback all aligned on the same cycle. There have been positive reviews of the talent that Poles has brought in, but he has to get the head coach right. If he does get this head coaching hire right, and Williams ends up living up to expectations, the organization could have the desired continuity that many Bears fans have never seen.