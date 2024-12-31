We have entered the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season, and the head coaching cycle is about to pick up some serious steam. One of the top options available in this cycle is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and it sounds like the Chicago Bears have quickly emerged as a frontrunner for his services.

With the Lions turning themselves into an offensive firepower over the past couple of seasons, Johnson has become a desirable head coaching candidate. To this point, though, he has opted to be selective when it comes to interviewing for head coach openings, but that could change when it comes to the Bears gig, which is a role that Johnson is reportedly “intrigued” by.

“The job that comes up more than any other is within the division, it is with the Chicago Bears,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said on Good Morning Football. “I am told that Ben Johnson is intrigued by that job and when it comes his time to interview, which the cadence of that is going to depend on whether or not the Lions have the bye, he is going to listen.”

Bears emerge as early frontrunner to land Ben Johnson

The Bears are certainly an interesting potential landing spot for Johnson, even though they have a 4-12 record on the year. They have a lot of talented playmakers at their disposal, and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, under center. While they haven't managed to put things together this season, it could be a job that Johnson is up for.

Of course, his main focus will be on winning a championship with the Lions for the time being. But assuming Johnson decides it's time to take on a head coaching gig this offseason, it seems like the Bears vacant gig makes a lot of sense for him, and if the two sides decide to tango over the coming weeks, he could very well end up becoming their next head coach.