Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the rest of the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Week 3. They have a long road to get back to the postseason without one of their primary playmakers.

The latest update on Williams is a good one. The Chargers' wideout had successful surgery yesterday and should be ready in time for the team's 2024 training camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

In three games this season, Mike Williams tallied 249 receiving yards on 19 receptions and one touchdown. The Chargers have added some depth at the position but might need to make a bigger splash in order to compete for the playoffs.

As far as the Chargers offense goes, they will have to replace Williams' production by committee. Keenan Allen and Josh Palmer continue to be solid for Justin Herbert and Los Angeles could look to scoop up another wideout at the deadline. Adding one of Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton could help, though the Denver Broncos may not be so inclined to deal them to a division rival.

Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnson has the chance to prove his worth for the Chargers with more touches up for grabs. Many football fans already believe LA made is mistake not choosing Zay Flowers or Jordan Addison instead of him in the draft. So far, the bigger role that head coach Brandon Staley said he would have has not changed his production. Although his amount of snaps per game has gone from 16 per game with Williams healthy to 34 per game following his injury, he still only gets a handful of targets.