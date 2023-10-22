When the Chicago Bears entered their offseason program, Tyson Bagent was no higher than fourth on the depth. In Week 7, Bagent led the Bears to a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

In earning his first NFL win in his first NFL start, head coach Matt Eberflus gave Bagent a game ball. While the quarterback is surely full of emotions, he decided to take the humble approach after Eberflus' acknowledgement, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

“There were three,” Bagent said on the amount of game balls passed out. “Coach was nice enough to give me one.”

Chicago had numerous standouts in their win over the Raiders. D'Onta Foreman scored three touchdowns while Jaylon Johnson came away with two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown. However, Bagent's performance at QB surely won't be forgotten.

The quarterback managed to avoid turnovers and completed 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. Bagent was efficient with the ball and found his receivers for quick gains. While he averaged just 5.6 yards per game, Bagent came away from his first NFL start looking like a mature quarterback at the highest level.

The Bears signed Bagent as an undrafted free agent out of DII Shepard. They were hoping he would be a project QB and someone who might make an ample backup down the line. His play during the preseason gave Chicago no choice but to make him the QB2. When Fields went down, Tyson Bagent heard his name called. His was ready for the opportunity.

But for all the magic and mysticism behind Bagent's start, the QB is taking it in stride and isn't letting his NFL debut get to his head.