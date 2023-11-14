Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker shared an update on Justin Fields and it will have fans pumped for this weekend

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been dealing with a thumb issue that caused him to miss four straight games, including Chicago's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Behind quarterback Tyson Bagent, the Bears won that game 16-13.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was vague regarding Fields' return timeline, saying “We’ll see where it is… When Justin’s healthy, he’ll be our starter.”

But Bears safety Jaquan Brisker thinks that Fields looks good to go, appearing on the Bernstein & Holmes Show:

“Yeah, yeah, Justin, he looks good,” Brisker said. “He definitely looks good. So, we’re going to see where it goes, but I feel like Justin looks ready to go to me.”

Tyson Bagent has started the last four games for the Bears after Fields hurt his thumb in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Before Thursday night, the Bears went on to beat the Las Vegas Raiders before losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

While the Bears have played .500 football in Fields' absence, they need their starting quarterback in the lineup. Detroit has a very good defense, and Fields gives Chicago the best chance to win. The Lions are 6-2 and in first place in the AFC North. The Bears, at 3-7, sit in the basement of the division.

Just last week, Fields returned to practice for the team, and there was optimism that he may be close to a return.

But the Bears haven’t made a final determination about Fields’ availability for Sunday’s game in Detroit, according to Alyssa Barbieri of BearsWire. That will come as practice gets underway this week. Eberflus said the team wants to see what Fields is able to do in team drills and not just individual work.