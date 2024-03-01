When it comes to teams facing crucial offseasons, few can compare with the Chicago Bears. In addition to having the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, the Bears have nearly $80 million to spend in salary cap space. As a result, they have an opportunity to turn their team around in a huge way. One of the players that could help their defense take a big step up the ladder is defensive end Chase Young.
According to Bovada.com, the Bears are the favorites to sign Young in free agency if he does not remain with his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears are listed at -125 to sign Young, while the New England Patriots are the second choice at a far off +500. The Philadelphia Eagles follow New England at +1800.
If Young were to sign with the Bears, Young would see a familiar face on the Chicago defensive line. The Bears traded for Montez Sweat prior to last year's trade deadline, and the former Washington Commander immediately became an impact player for his new team. Young and Sweat played together with the Commanders, and that team was able to put one of the league's best pass rushes on the field in 2022.
Of course, the Bears' biggest decision of the offseason involves the quarterback position. Many observers expect them to address that position by drafting Caleb Williams of USC with the No. 1 pick. If they pick the right quarterback and continue to build on defense, the Bears should continue to show improvement in the 2024 season.