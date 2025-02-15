Once the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as their head coach, the Chicagoland area averted their attention to the 2025 season. Next for the Bears is the offseason, including trimming their roster and re-tooling in free agency. After that, the Bears will be one step closer to competing in the 2025 NFL regular season, with many eyes on Caleb Williams and what he can accomplish in his second season after being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2024.

In the most recent installment of 1920 Football Drive — a behind-the-scenes video series put together by the Bears' media team — there was a section where Johnson gave an idea of what his offense will look like in the upcoming seasons, detailing his plans for Williams and Co.

“Standing on the opposite sideline from [Caleb Williams] this year, I gained a tremendous amount of respect for not only the talent level that he possesses but also the type of person he is,” Johnson said. “This is going to be — really, I like to fancy it — the quarterback's offense.

“We're going to tailor this right around Caleb Williams. It will not be — necessarily — what you've seen from me the last three years. We're going to find out exactly what our quarterback does well, and that's really where we're going to anchor on.”

Not only did he lay out the plans for what he wants to do with their offense, but he also explained how he hopes other defenses will view the Bears under his leadership.

“We want defenses on edge,” Johnson said. “We don't want them to know exactly what's coming — multiplicity, formationally, schematically. When they see one formation and they're expecting one play that they saw on tape, they get hit in a different direction.”

With Johnson having his plan for the Bears in 2025 and beyond, he and Williams must be on the same page.

That was something Bears fans could see from a mile away in 2024: Williams wasn't on the same page as his coaches — even if they weren't helping him succeed, either.

But, going into 2025, it's clear that Williams and Johnson are going to turn this ship around.

“Our first time speaking, you know, we addressed things that won't work, doesn't work, to be able to lead teams and organizations to go win big games,” Williams said. “I have friends over there at Detroit — Amon-Ra, you know, a couple other guys — and teams don't function that way, offenses don't function that way, without a guy like Ben [Johnson].

“He's had many different quarterbacks. He's been around many different types of teams and things like that, so being able to learn from him in those ways and execute crazy things that people like Tom Brady haven't even seen, that brings excitement.”

So, as the Bears look to have a more successful season in 2025 than the year before, it starts and ends with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. And with the blueprint Johnson has in mind for the Bears, there could be a new power player within the NFC North.