Holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears are in prime position to select standout USC quarterback Caleb Williams. If the Bears were to go that route, Williams would have no problem playing in Chicago.
While the quarterback isn't throwing at the NFL Combine, Williams is meeting with teams, looking to further cement himself as the No. 1 pick. The quarterback said he would be excited to land with the Bears and hasn't excluded any team from his pre-draft preparations, via Pete Thamel of ESPN.
“If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited,” Williams said. “If they trade the pick and I get drafted somewhere else, I'll be just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited.”
“I'm not pushing any agenda,” Williams continued. “At the end of the day, the Bears have last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah I want to go or. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes.”
Williams might welcome a Bears selection, but there is a big elephant in the room. Chicago hasn't made advanced past the Wild Card Round of the playoffs since 2020. They made the playoffs just twice since then. Caleb Williams would be looked at as a quarterback savior in Chicago. While he would be eager to join the Bears, the QB first wants to ensure his vision aligns with the team's.
“Just the constant growth and change, that's important whether you're a quarterback, wide receiver, general manager or owner,” Williams said. “Just a healthy situation – in the facility, with the players – and just a place that really wants to win.”