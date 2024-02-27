The Chicago Bears have many eyes on them this offseason not only because they have the No. 1 pick at the 2024 NFL Draft but also because of the Justin Fields situation. Many speculate that Chicago will draft USC Trojans product Caleb Williams as the top overall selection, which could mean the end of Fields' tenure in Windy City.
It still sounds as though a trade involving Fields is a big possibility, with Chicago general manager Ryan Poles sharing his plan in the event they decide to send the QB somewhere else (via Ari Meirov).
#Bears GM Ryan Poles said he has been in contact with QB Justin Fields and assured him that he will be transparent with him throughout the process. Poles mentioned that they aim to do right by Fields if trading him becomes the option they pursue.
As the owner of the No. 1 pick, it is also not much of a surprise that the Bears are getting some feelers from other teams about a potential swap, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.
#Bears GM Ryan Poles says he hasn’t had any “big-time conversations” with teams about possibly trading out of No. 1 but a lot of clubs have checked in to take the “temperature.” Says it would have to “help our organization significantly” to trade out.
The Bears don't seem to be in a rush to make a final decision on Fields, whom Chicago selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago hasn't picked up their fifth-year option either on Fields for the 2025 NFL season. One can only imagine how stressful the situation is at the moment for Fields, whose name has been a magnet for rumors of late, but at least Poles assured the quarterback will be constantly updated about whatever Chicago's plans are for him this offseason.