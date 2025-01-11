As the Chicago Bears begin their head coaching search after firing Matt Eberflus midseason, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is one of the top names for the job. As an incredibly profound offensive play-caller, pairing Johnson with Caleb Williams is something many Bears fans are hopeful for. However, on Friday night, a group of Bears fans pranked the rookie, posing as Johnson through text and a FaceTime call, per a user named ChiTownnSports on X.

“Hey Caleb, this is Ben Johnson,” the fan wrote in his text to Williams. “Just wanted to reach out ahead of time before it gets released to the media, I will be taking the HC job. Very excited to work with you in the future. Great things.”

Following the initial text, Williams responded with his own message, questioning the legitimacy of the sender.

“Actually? Ben,” Williams questioned.

In an attempt to convince the Bears' rookie quarterback, the pranksters continued.

“Yes. I wanted you to be the first to know. We will talk more as the season winds down.”

With Williams convinced by the fake texts, he responded with a trio of messages himself.

“Okay cool. Sounds good. I'm def excited for the future! Let's get this s**t going and turn it around n do what hasn't been done in years! In the meantime!! F***ing go kill! We'll talk soon!”

However, this wasn't where the prank ended.

Following the brief text conversation, Williams received a FaceTime call from the pranksters, which he handled surprisingly well. The Bears' quarterback laughed it off, giving the fans a moment they'll likely never forget.

While many criticize the Bears' rookie quarterback, he continued to showcase that he's a class act, even with the likely embarrassing prank.

Although his rookie season didn't go as well as some Bears fans would've liked, the addition of Johnson as their next head coach could be exactly what Williams needed to be unlocked at the NFL level.

Even with the circus within Halas Hall throughout the 2024 season, Williams still put up impressive numbers. So, moving forward, the Bears hope they can acquire a coach who can capitalize on Williams' strengths, that way they can compete in the NFC North moving forward.

Following this prank, Williams will most likely be more careful about what he believes. Duping NFL players through texts isn't new, and it's likely to remain a trend for a long time.