The woeful Chicago Bears couldn’t get their offense in gear in a Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams combined to score nine points in the game but Seattle came out on top, 6-3. One week after Caleb Williams tied the franchise record with his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season, the rookie quarterback fell just short of another historic accomplishment.

Williams threw his sixth pick of the season and his first since Week 6. The interception broke an impressive streak. Had Williams finished the game without throwing a pick, he would have become only the third quarterback ever to go 10 straight games with 20+ pass attempts and no interceptions, according to Bears reporter Adam Hoge on X. Tom Brady and Derek Carr are the only QBs to pull off the feat.

With the Bears trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, Williams led a drive into Seahawk’s territory. Chicago only needed a field goal to tie the game but instead of attempting a long kick from Seattle’s 40-yard-line on 4th and 10 with 20 seconds remaining, the Bears went for it. The Seahawks pass rush was instantly in Williams’ face as he backpedaled and lobbed the ball up for grabs in the middle of the field where it was promptly picked off by ​​cornerback Riq Woolen.

While he was unable to join Brady and Carr in an exclusive club, Williams did add to his league-leading sack total Thursday night. The first-year passer absorbed seven more sacks in Week 17. He’s now been sacked 67 times so far this season as the Bears lost their 10th straight game and fell to 4-12.

The Seahawks had their own offensive issues in this Christmas hangover game. Geno Smith completed 17 passes for 160 scoreless yards and the team was held out of the end zone. Neither team scored any points in the second half.

Prior to the matchup, Seattle placed running back Kenneth Walker III on injured reserve with an ankle injury. In his place, Zach Charbonnet carried the ball 15 times for 57 yards.

Despite significant struggles, the Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with Thursday night’s victory. Now the team must hope the Arizona Cardinals beat LA on Saturday night before closing out the regular season with a win over the Rams.

Seattle can only reach the playoffs by winning the division. The Rams started the week with a one-game lead in the NFC West. And LA also holds the tie-breaker over the Seahawks, meaning Seattle needs to win out and get help. So far they’ve held up their end but if the Rams win their Week 17 matchup, the Seahawks have almost no chance of reaching the postseason. If Thursday night’s game is any indication, that might be for the best.