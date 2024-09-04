The Chicago Bears have acquired a lot of talent at the offensive skill positions this offseason, leading some other teams to inquire about one of their young depth pieces.

2022 third round draft pick Venus Jones Jr., who converted from wide receiver to running back this preseason, has been receiving some interest from other franchises. Head coach Matt Eberfleus and general manager Ryan Poles were seen discussing Jones' value on a recent episode of Hard Knocks.

“During the season finale of HBO's ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears,' it was revealed that at least one team called general manager Ryan Poles about a possible trade for wide receiver turned running back Velus Jones Jr.,” Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire wrote. “Poles made it clear that he had stipulations regarding any possible deal, however. ‘I would never go below a fourth [round pick],' Poles told head coach Matt Eberflus.”

Poles' unwillingness to trade Jones for any late-round pick shows how highly he still values the Tennessee product, who ran for 111 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' preseason finale.

Bears surround Caleb Williams with plethora of receiving talent

One of the big factors that can determine whether a young quarterback succeeds is the situation around him. Oftentimes when a rookie signal caller gets to play behind a stout offensive line with a good play caller and weapons on the outside, he usually finds his footing fairly quickly.

The Bears are doing everything they can to ensure No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has everything he needs to excel in the NFL. They made heavy investments in the wide receiver group this offseason, drafting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 overall pick and trading for Chargers star Keenan Allen to play next to DJ Moore.

The trio should give the Bears one of the top wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Moore has steadily improved over the course of his career with the Panthers and the Bears, and Allen is one of the best route runners out of the slot in the world. Odunze projects as a very good outside receiver with no real holes in his game, and is strong working at all three levels of the field.

That leaves it to Williams, who repeatedly showcased his creative genius during his time at USC. That off schedule ability and natural playmaking talent is what made him such a surefire choice as the top overall pick in the draft. If he can develop into an efficient processor within the structure of the play, Williams can find success quickly in the NFL with the talented weapons around him.