It seemed inevitable that the Chicago Bears would trade quarterback Justin Fields, but that did not mean that core players on the team like Cole Kmet would not be sad when the deal ultimately did happen. Kmet was going to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but was no longer in the mood to celebrate when Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called him to tell him that Fields had been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from Flus and the people with the Bears, and decided to stay in after the news with Justin,” Cole Kmet said, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, really upsetting that it came to that, and where it was at that moment, but you kind of felt like the writing was on the wall with that.”
Kmet did go on to say that he appreciates that Matt Eberflus called him to inform him that Justin Fields would be traded.
“I don't expect them to call me for that kind of thing, but it's always nice when they do reach out,” Kmet said, according to Smith. “I think that's a classy move by them to let guys who have been with Justin and are close with Justin let them know about the decision and why they made the decision. So I'm definitely grateful that they do that, and it's not something they have to do, by any means.”
Where do the Bears go now?
By all indications, the Bears will select Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade with the Carolina Panthers last year has Chicago in a unique situation, and arguably gives Caleb Williams one of the best rosters that a No. 1 pick has walked ever walked into.
The Bears have a good defense and good weapons in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen for Williams to throw to. The Bears also have their own first-round pick, which could be used to bolster the offensive line.
Although the departure of Fields was emotional, moving on and resetting the clock with a rookie quarterback contract with a prospect like Williams, who is viewed as generational, is a no-brainer.