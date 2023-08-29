With DJ Moore and Chase Claypool in the building, Darnell Mooney's target share in the Chicago Bears offense could see a significant decrease. PFF's Brad Spielberger speculates that Mooney could emerge as a surprising trade candidate for the Bears either before or during the 2023 season. Mooney was Justin Fields' favorite option in 2022, getting 61 targets in 12 games.

Mooney has one year remaining on his contract, and there is no indication that the Bears will extend him before the season starts. As such, Mooney will be in a contract year this season, and his statistical production will dictate the kind of money he gets in free agency next offseason from the Bears or another suitor.

Now, the Bears' passing offense in 2022 was downright terrible. Chicago ranked last in attempts, yards and completions by a wide margin. Mooney led the team in targets per game with just over five. So, the Bears brought in DJ Moore and Chase Claypool to help out Justin Fields in the passing game. However, even if the offense as a whole improves, it looks unlikely that Mooney is going to see the kind of serious volume that would earn him a big pay day.

Spielberger wrote: “It would come as a major surprise if the Bears entertained the idea of actually moving on from Darnell Mooney, but it would be less surprising if Mooney was a bit frustrated with the lack of progress in extension conversations to this point in the offseason and was open to a change of scenery.”

“Mooney went from the No. 1 receiving option in 2022 to sharing targets with DJ Moore and Chase Claypool… While [the Bears] figure to take a massive leap forward, perhaps Mooney wants more volume in a pivotal contract year.”

Mooney has been the Bears' No. 1 receiver since the departure of Allen Robinson. In 2021, he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. From the Bears perspective, it just doesn't make sense to trade a target like Mooney after going to extreme lengths to make the offense more explosive. However, it could be interesting to monitor Mooney's future in Chicago.