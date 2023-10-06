Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had an electric opening to his team's game against the Washington Commanders. Although the Bears entered the game with an abysmal 0-4 record, Moore helped kickstart the Chicago offense to the tune of five receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns on the first few drives against Washington.

Needless to say, Moore's electrifying performance had fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, going crazy.

Alright, DJ Moore is going CRAZY. 5 catches, 137 yards, 2 TDs. pic.twitter.com/YnOOjRKEj6 https://t.co/bmktE4zZFm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023

Some noted that DJ Moore received some help in his efforts courtesy of some beautiful passes from quarterback Justin Fields, likening the two to the dynamic duo that was Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal with the Los Angeles Lakers in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Throughout the onslaught, the Commanders' secondary seemed powerless to do anything to stop Moore's routes.

Cover DJ Moore impossible challenge pic.twitter.com/zzWzYtTE2l — alex (@highlightheaven) October 6, 2023

Even none other than NBA legend LeBron James had to chime in, shouting out both Justin Fields and DJ Moore.

J Fields and DJ Moore going crazy right now!!! SHEESH!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#TNFonPrime — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 6, 2023

The electric first half display had to feel good for Moore and the Chicago offense, which had struggled to open up the 2023 campaign. In Week Four against the Denver Broncos, the Bears shockingly relinquished a 21-point second half lead en route to their fourth straight loss to open up the campaign.

However, at least for the time being, it seems that Chicago has put those woes behind them and gotten Moore, whom they acquired from the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 season, into the zone.

Moore's career high for receiving yards in a game is 157, a record he set during his time with the Panthers.