For the fourth-straight season, the Chicago Bears won't be going to the playoffs. However, they got the last laugh over their arch rival Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

The Bears came away with a 24-22 victory thanks to a 51-yard Cairo Santos field goal as time expired. The Packers may have already clinched their playoff spot, but DJ Moore still went scorched earth after knocking them off, via Mark Grote of 670TheScore.

“We beat the Packers. F**k 'em,” Moore said.

Chicago hadn't won at Lambeau Field since 2015. As a whole, they had lost their last 11 matchups against the Packers, dating back to 2019. Sunday marked the first time head coach Matt LaFleur has ever lost to the Bears.

Of course, the circumstances weren't under usual standards. Green Bay lost quarterback Jordan Love and Christian Watson to injury during the game. While they were still battling for playoff seeding, they decided to hold Love out for the remainder of the game. Should Love had returned, who knows what the outcome would've been.

But Moore, nor the NFL live in hypotheticals. The Packers may have their playoff spot, but the Bears got to knock them off at their home turf. Anytime both sides play, no matter what is on the line, it's a serious matter for each franchise.

Moore did everything in his power to have the Bears go out on the top, leading the game with nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. As Chicago plans for the 2025 season, the Caleb Williams to DJ Moore connection will be at the front of their minds.

The buzz will eventually wear off, and Moore and company will realize they have another offseason of changes in front of them. But it has been a disastrous season for Chicago, led by a lengthy losing streak and the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus. As they head towards 2025, the Bears are hopeful their win over the Packers exorcised their demons and sent them on a path to success.

But even if the Bears were 0-16, Moore is still showing up for any matchup against the Packers.