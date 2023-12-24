Will DJ Moore continue to contribute to Chicago's offense amid his ankle injury?

The Chicago Bears are amid an interconference matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The game was tied early on in the 1st quarter; however, the Bears were struck with misfortune with a DJ Moore injury.

Chicago suffers a blow with DJ Moore's injury in the 1st quarter

Moore went down with an apparent ankle injury and was helped to his feet by trainers. He then exited the field and walked into the medical tent, per Courtney Cronin. Thankfully, Moore can still contribute to Chicago's offense, as he made a return to the sideline, CBS Sports reports.

In 14 games, Moore has amassed 1,123 yards (8th in the NFL) and seven touchdowns (8th) on 80 receptions (16th). He has played a key part in helping Chicago get wins after the team's poor start to the season. Hopefully, his injury will not significantly impact his play.

The Bears entered Sunday's matchup with a 5-9 record. They sit in last place in the NFC North. Chicago is searching for wins and positives at the end of a season filled with adversity. Their opponents will not let them off the hook easily though.

The Cardinals are also in the struggle boat, as the team only has three wins on the season. They would like to come into Solider Field and spoil the Bears' party. It appears Chicago is not ready to let that happen though.

The Bears have the early 14-0 advantage early in the second quarter. Can Justin Fields and co. prevail despite DJ Moore's nagging injury? The second half of the game holds the answers.