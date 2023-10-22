Tyson Bagent came off the bench for the Chicago Bears for Week 7, replacing starting quarterback Justin Fields, and led his team to a resounding 30-12 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. As the undrafted rookie out of Division II Shepherd led the Bears to a massive win, social media was going wild with Bagent mania.

Bagent was an uber-efficient 21-of-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Bears win over the Raiders. The 23-year-old now has one win as a starter, the same number of wins as starter Justin Fields has this season in six starts.

The backup outplaying the starter wasn’t lost on Bears fans. As Bagent lit up the Raiders, social media lit up with praise of the young QB.

“Tyson Bagent might be him,” noted Chicagoan Big Cat of Barstool Sports tweeted, while another user noted, “The Chicago Bears have a winning percentage of 100% when Tyson Bagent starts.”

The Chicago Bears have a winning percentage of 100% when Tyson Bagent starts pic.twitter.com/vkWmu5i5WO — Lγ☆ (@bozolyra) October 22, 2023

One social media user tweeted a video of Bagent throwing his first touchdown and wrote, “Tyson Bagent looks calm, confident, and can sling it. i’m in.”

Tyson Bagent looks calm, confident, and can sling it. i’m in pic.twitter.com/djN6WxijTR — Pepper Brooks (@pepbrooksESPN) October 22, 2023

Bagnet is so new to the scene that some users even got his first name wrong while comparing him to the GOAT. “Is Tyler Bagent the next Tom Brady?” wrote another fan on Twitter.

However, the most common video to pop up on social media after Bagent and the Bears drubbed the Raiders in Week 7 was from the 2023 Senior Bowl. That’s where NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero arm-wrestled Tyson’s dad, 28-time arm wrestling champion Travis Bagent.

Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent's dad Travis is on another level 😂 Meet the 28-time arm wrestling world champ 💪#DaBearspic.twitter.com/tHaB17J7gc — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 22, 2023

The Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. No word yet as to whether Justin Fields or Tyson (not Tyler) Bagent will be the starter.