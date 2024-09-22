The Indianapolis Colts will have one of its top wide receivers for today's game vs. the Chicago Bears, as Michael Pittman Jr. will reportedly see the field today.

Pittman, who is listed as questionable with back and calf injuries, is “expected to play,” according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pittman had missed practice on Friday, although it was reported at the time that Indianapolis believed he would still be able to play on Sunday.

So far this season, Pittman has been targeted a team-high 15 times and has recorded 7 catches for 52 yards. Despite being second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson's most common target, Pittman has essentially taken a backseat to Alec Pierce through the first two games. Pierce, a third-year receiver out of Cincinnati, has 8 receptions, 181 yards, and 2 touchdowns, including a 60-yard catch off of a ridiculous Richardson throw that went viral.

Despite the relatively slow start — Pittman had 16 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown entering Week 3 last season — the large USC product seems destined for a big game with how often Richardson has looked his way. And if there ever were a day to have a big outing, today would be that day.

The Colts narrowly fell to the Houston Texans in Week 1 and then the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 despite Green Bay starting a backup quarterback. The back-to-back losses to begin the season is not only a poor start in general, but historically, it has not meant good things for Indy's playoff chances.

Of the 22 previous seasons in which the Colts began the season with two losses, the team made the postseason just twice (1987 and 2014). Well, if they lose today vs. the Bears, a Colts playoff appearance would be unprecedented because Indianapolis has never started 0-3 and ended up in the playoffs.

Last week against Green Bay, turnovers killed the Colts' chances of a victory. Richardson threw 3 interceptions in the 16-10 loss, the first game in his career in which he has thrown multiple interceptions.

Indianapolis and Chicago are set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.