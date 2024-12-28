During Thursday Night Football between the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung spoke with Jaylon Johnson about his team's head coaching search and what he looks for in a coach, emphasizing Caleb Williams and the offense. In fact, Hartung revealed Johnson's short list of coaches, per Clay Harbor on X.

“Jaylon Johnson specifically pointed out coaches he’d like: He said offensive masterminds like: Kliff Kingsberry, Ben Johnson, Joe Brady,” Harbor wrote. “Also mentioned a leader of men like: Mike Vrabel. Not a bad list maybe the Bears are better off letting the players decide. #Bears #DaBears”

Along with Johnson's list during Thursday Night Football, Johnson joined 670 The Score on Friday to give more context into his thoughts behind the Bears' looming head coach search.

“You just pay attention to the good coaches that aren't head coaches right now,” Johnson said. “That's the goal for— I'd assume— all coordinators. They want to be head coaches at some point. I'm not going to get into the people I named, of course, are guys looking for head coaching jobs. Of course, Mike Vrabel, he's been a head coach, but just all those types of guys. I mean, there were some more guys I named, she just stopped at those names. I went on to talk about some defensive coordinators, of course, Aaron Glenn was one. Just looking at all the guys that're doing something. I mean Brian Flores, he was a head coach in Miami, doing a heck of a job with Minnesota's defense. I'm sure all those guys are looking to elevate considering everything that they've done.

“Again, it was just something that, the offensive side of the ball sounded more intriguing, of course, with the whole Caleb Williams thing,” Johnson said. “So, honestly, just like I said, too— and I stand on it— is just, Caleb is what needs some stability. I know, of course, throughout my career, quarterbacks haven't had stability here in Chicago.”

As someone who's been with the Bears since being drafted in 2020, he saw the exact same situation with Justin Fields and the lack of stability he had.

“And, of course, I was here when [Justin Fields] got drafted, seeing everything he went through with different head coaches and different OCs almost every year,” Johnson said. “I mean, that's not something that is ideal, and I feel like— and not to talk about old news— but I'm sure if Justin was able to have a certain level of stability with head coach or at least offensive coordinator, things like that, I think there's a certain level of success that can be had with those top-level quarterbacks that get brought in here. It doesn't matter if you're drafted No. 1 or the last pick with Brock Purdy. If you don't have any stability, if you don't have somebody that's going to be here for a long time that you can develop with and grow and learn the system, then it's not going to be good for that team.

“At the end of the day, we all need a quarterback to lead our team and to put up points. I don't think there's any team that's won the Super Bowl that didn't have a quarterback to get them there. To me, it starts with stability and having a head coach or offensive coordinator that you can build with.”

Now, while Johnson has his preferences for head coach candidates, he's not being overly vocal on ensuring the Bears bring in a head coach he approves of. However, Johnson believes their quarterback should have a say. With Williams being the team's No. 1 draft pick in 2024, his development is paramount for the Bears moving forward, and Johnson knows that.

“So, for me, that's my input,” Johnson said. “I'm not calling Ryan Poles or Kevin Warren, ‘Hey, we need these guys.' I'm not doing that, but I do think that Caleb should have somewhat of an input as far as who he likes, what he likes about them, and then ultimately the decision makers gotta make the decisions.”

And while Johnson hopes the Bears bring in someone who can assert a sense of stability into Williams and the team's offense, he understands it's not his decision to make.