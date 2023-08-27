Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears' No. 1 offense was a bit shaky in their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, but Fields says he's ready to roll for the Week 1 showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10.

“I feel like I’m ready,” Fields said, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “As a whole team, we’re ready. The biggest thing is mentally preparing for Green Bay and seeing what they’re doing. I’m just glad today that I got a couple of deep shots, although we didn’t connect. … It felt good throwing the ball downfield to DJ (Moore and Darnell Mooney). The only thing now is just game-planning and watching film on those guys.”

Justin Fields' preseason performance

The Bears went three-and-out on their first two possessions of Saturday's contest against the Bills, but they finally got something going on the third drive. A 40-yard pass play from Fields to DJ Moore was the biggest play of the drive, and a screen pass to D'Onta Foreman gave Chicago the ball at Buffalo's 9-yard line. However, the Bears then took Fields out of the game after a hard hit he took from Ed Oliver on the play.

Fields wanted to finish the drive, but Bears coach Matt Eberflus wanted to play it safe with his franchise quarterback and stuck to the planned snap count. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who's pushing to be Fields' backup, finished the drive.

Fields was 2-for-6 for 51 yards on Saturday. He also rushed three times for 16 yards, including a 13-yard run to open the third drive. For the preseason, Fields went 5-for-9 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears star didn't play last week against the Indianapolis Colts after a big showing for the offense in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Week 1 against Jordan Love and the Packers will be a fun test for Fields and the Bears. Fields is certainly confident about Chicago's situation heading into the 2023 season.