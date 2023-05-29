Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields seems to be entering his third NFL season with a newfound confidence in himself and the Bears’ offense.

With 2023 being his second year in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s system, Fields said he feels more comfortable this offseason without having to learn a new offense.

“It’s truly amazing when you have that feeling going in, knowing where your guys are going to be, [being] more comfortable with the footwork stuff. It’s been great,” Fields said. “I’ve got to work on stuff in the offseason, [but] having that second-year experience with the same offense is great.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite the Bears winning three games last season and finishing with the worst record in the NFL, Fields showed a lot of promise as a starting quarterback. His passing numbers don’t exactly jump off the page (2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) but his work on the ground as a dual-threat signal-caller separated him from the other young quarterbacks in the league.

Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns, the former of which was good enough for seventh in the league. His electrifying play style garnered him plenty of attention in the fantasy football world and he even received a vote for NFL MVP.

It’s hard to see a world where the Bears are worse in 2023 than they were in 2022. With a full year of experience as a starter under his belt and the return of the same offensive scheme, Justin Fields should have a golden opportunity to dig the Bears out of the NFL basement.