By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Chicago Bears received a crucial injury update on QB Justin Fields on Monday, per Nicholas Moreano.

“#Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is good to go this week after being stepped on late in the game, and he mentioned there has been no consideration to shut him down for the rest of the season,” Moreano wrote on Twitter.

With fantasy football playoffs underway, this is a massive update for fantasy managers as well. The Bears will benefit but they are just 3-12 on the season. Chicago is simply looking to get Fields extra work as the regular season winds down. But Justin Fields’ return could play a pivotal role in fantasy football postseason matchups.

Fields has endured a mediocre season for the most part. The Bears’ young quarterback has thrown for over 2,100 yards to go along with 16 passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, Fields’ rushing prowess makes him an interesting dual-threat QB.

Justin Fields has rushed for an impressive 1,011 yards to go along with 8 rushing touchdowns. His versatility is important for the Bears and fantasy football managers.

Fields is approaching Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s record for most rushing yards by a quarterback. Fields previously said that he’s aiming to “get that record.”

“I’m already deep into this year, so I might as well go and get that record,” Fields said.

Justin Fields has dealt with injury-related concerns this season. But if he can stay healthy moving forward, Fields will be an X-Factor for fantasy football managers in the playoffs.