Published November 27, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Justin Fields wants to play in Week 12 against the New York Jets, and the Chicago Bears are giving him a chance to suit up. Nonetheless, he needs to show the team that he is 100 percent healthy and nothing less.

The status of the Bears QB has been a major talking point in the build-up to Week 12. Fields suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons, and there have been mixed reports about his condition ever since then.

While there have been positive signs that he is heading towards a quick return, other updates on his shoulder injury don’t raise hopes up. For one, Fields himself did say that he has “basically an AC joint injury,” with his left shoulder dislocated along with some torn ligaments.

Fields has been listed as questionable for the game, and according to the latest reports, the Bears plan to let him warm-up before Sunday’s showdown with the Jets. Moreover, head coach Matt Eberflus said he’ll only let the QB take the field if he is fully healthy–which is a long shot given the seriousness of his injury.

It remains to be seen what the Bears end up doing, but if Justin Fields is not yet 1oo percent at this point, it might be best to let him rest in order to avoid worsening his injury. Besides, the team is already prepared for that scenario with Trevor Sieman and Nathan Peterman ready to take over the quarterbacking duties.

Here’s to hoping the Fields recovers sooner rather than later, though. The Bears clearly need him and can’t afford to have him out for long.