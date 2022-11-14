Published November 14, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Justin Fields has been unleashed. Ever since the Chicago Bears leaned into him more as a rusher, their offense has turned into one of the better units in the league, dropping at least 29 points in each of their last four games.

Over the last two games, Fields has rushed for 178 and 147 yards respectively. According to Field Yates of ESPN, Fields’ 325 rushing yards across two games are the most by a quarterback. After breaking the record for the most QB rushing yards in one game against the Miami Dolphins, the Bears youngster kept it going against the Detroit Lions.

Justin Fields just as a runner over the past two weeks:

– 28 rushes

– 325 yards

– 11.6 average

– 3 TD

– 2 runs of 60+ yards That 325 yards is the most by any QB in a two-game span in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/aI55mIwRXq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 14, 2022

Across the entire league, Fields is now sixth in rushing yards for the season with an absurd 7.2 yards per rush attempt. Despite not rushing or 60 yards in a game until Week 6, the Bears QB legs are responsible for more yardage on the ground than guys like Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon.

Fields has rushed for a touchdown in each of the last four games and has six on the season. Although his league-leading 12 fumbles are worrisome, he has been a new type of beast and showing his unreal talent. His passing is showing some improvement, too, as he is throwing more touchdowns and increasing his yards per pass attempt from his disappointing rookie season.

The Bears have a lot of work to do before becoming a good team but they have unlocked Justin Fields’ abilities in his second season. The future finally has some promise in Chicago.