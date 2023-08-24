Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has finally delivered the verdict on whether or not quarterback Justin Fields will suit up for the preseason finale. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Eberflus revealed that Fields will play on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, although how much has yet to be determined, reports CHGO Sports' Adam Hoge.

“Justin Fields will play Saturday. Flus [Matt Eberflus] still not sure how many snaps the starters will play. They are meeting today [Thursday] to plan that out.”

It sounds like the Bears have determined that Justin Fields and the starting offense should get one more crack at some live game action before the NFL regular season begins. Although Eberflus doesn't reveal how much Fields and the starters will play, they can certainly be counted on to start the game on the field.

Fields and the starters did not suit up for the Bears in their last preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts, although they did in the opener against the Tennessee Titans. The starting offense looked sharp in limited snaps, as Fields went 3-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, although the numbers make it look more gaudy than it actually was.

Fields essentially threw two screen passes to DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert who both went the distance on long touchdowns. Nevertheless, the job of the offense is to score, so there is no faulting Fields for putting the ball in the hands of his playmakers and letting them do the work.

Stay tuned into any further updates from Matt Eberflus on how much Justin Fields and the starters will play in the Bears preseason finale. Although they probably won't play much, a series or two seems likely.