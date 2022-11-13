It was an eventful day for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. After an incredible touchdown run in the first half, Fields put the Bears up 24-10 with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions. However, some questionable officiating helped the Lions get back in the game, and then Fields made a killer mistake with a brutal pick-6 by Jeff Okudah to tie the game.

Fields wasted zero time getting over the big mistake, turning on the jets for a 67-yard touchdown run to give Chicago the lead right back:

Justin Fields had a 61-yard touchdown run for a score last week, and then he one-upped himself with this one:

It was the perfect response to a bad mistake that had momentarily given the Lions all the momentum. Unfortunately for the Bears, Cairo Santos missed the extra point, and Detroit wound up earning a 31-30 victory.

Despite the loss, Fields had another monster day on the ground as he continues to be one of the most prolific fantasy football quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bears youngster finished with 147 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Outside of the pick-6, he has also had a nice day through the air, completing 12 out of 20 passes for 167 yards.

Chicago fell to 3-7 on the season with this loss. The Bears have been losing games of late, but Justin Fields and the offense are taking major steps forward. They scored 29 points or more in each of the last four weeks.