Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is out for Week 7 with a thumb injury, but he's determined to make the quickest possible return and play in Week 8 against the Chargers, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Few #Bears QB notes before kickoff: *Justin Fields working toward return as soon as Week 8, per sources. Much depends on ability to grip football, which could take time, but Fields 'determined' to make quickest return possible.

The status of Justin Fields for Week 8 will likely depend upon his ability to grip the football, which could take time to fully return. Fields is currently considered “week-to-week” according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Fields was reported to be out “multiple weeks” earlier in the week, so it's possible that Fields's thumb is progressing well and that Fields is gaining more grip strength as the days go on.

Fields initially suffered the dislocated thumb injury in a Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields had just come off the best game of the season in Week 5 against Washington, where he threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in Chicago's first win of the season.

Bears QB Replacing Justin Fields for Week 7

Taking over for Fields will be undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who has earned praise throughout Chicago's organization, according to Fowler.

“Tyson Bagent impressed Bears early with acumen, football curiosity,” Fowler posted on social media. “Feeling among some there that he could stick a long time in the league. Bears hope he shocks a few people today.”

Bagent played Division 2 college football at Shepherd college. He was 10-for-14 for 83 yards and an interception filling in for Fields last week against the Vikings.

We'll have more on the injury status of Fields ahead of the Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers as more updates become available.