The Chicago Bears are coming off a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. As Chicago looks to turn things around in Week 4, the Bears are hopeful both Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze will be on the field.

Allen and Odunze were both full practice participants on Friday. Odunze (hip) is fully ready to go on Sunday while Allen (heel) is listed as questionable, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Allen was able to get in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full action on Friday. While he is listed as questionable, the veteran receiver is trending towards playing against the Los Angeles Rams, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Bears haven't seen Allen on the field since Week 1. In their lone win against the Tennessee Titans, Allen grabbed just four passes for 29 yards. However, he was targeted 11 times, showing Caleb Williams' immediate trust with the veteran receiver. Allen may not be up to his usual standard after two weeks off, the Bears acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for a reason.

In Allen's absence, Odunze has gotten more of an opportunity to prove what he can do. Against the Colts, Odunze had his coming out party, catching six passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. His targets have gone up each week, resulting in 11 in Week 3. His connection with Williams has been evident as the pair maneuver the NFL together.

As Williams shakes the rookie jitters off, Chicago has been one of the worst passing teams in the NFL. Through the first three weeks the Bears rank 25th in the league, averaging 176.7 yards per game.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Bears are looking for a spark. Having Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze on the field together would certainly do the trick.