Former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is no longer in Windy City, having made the decision this offseason to take his talents to Chicago’s NFC North division rivals. It was a move that caught many people by surprise, but it became easier to understand his decision when he said that he just couldn’t stand the all losing.

“That’s all I was used to,” David Montgomery said about Chicago’s struggles to score victories during his stint with the Bears (via Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports). “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Montgomery’s former Bears teammate and fellow running back Khalil Herbert heard about that comment and gave his thoughts about it.

“Losing sucks, not that I know that other guys experienced it, but losing sucks at the end of the day. I know nobody was too happy to lose last year. And that’s one thing I feel like we’re trying to change this year.”

Montgomery was taken by the Bears in the 2019 NFL Draft and in the four seasons he played for the team, Chicago failed to finish a single one with a record better than .500. Last season, the Bears finished last in the division with a 3-14 record — their fewest since 2016.

Herbert and the Bears are hoping to take a big step forward in the coming 2023 NFL season with the team keeping their trust in Justin Fields.