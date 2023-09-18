The Chicago Bears dropped to 0-2 after another disappointing performance that led to a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but head coach Matt Eberflus is remaining confident in his team as they prepare to play on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

“We are steadfast,” Matt Eberflus said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “We are straightforward. And we are all in this together. We are looking at a great Wednesday practice and looking at Kansas City.”

The Bears have struggled on offense in both games so far. Quarterback Justin Fields received a lot of criticism after the Bears lost in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Justin Fields arguably had a better game in Week 2, but still not good. He threw two interceptions against the Buccaneers, with one of them being a picks six. It was his second game in a row throwing a pick six.

It is likely frustrating for Bears fans to hear about the team having great practices, but not translating things to games and getting results.

As Eberflus mentioned, the Bears will be on the road against the Chiefs this week, so it will be a tough task to avoid going 0-3 on the season. It is a tough way to start the season after spending a lot of money on the defensive side of the ball and making multiple moves to make things easier for Fields on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears will have to turn things around quick to live up to expectations the fanbase had before the season.