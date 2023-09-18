The Chicago Bears were expected to improve from a three-win season in 2022, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Two games into the 2023 season, however, the Bears are 0-2 and have struggled offensively once again.

Quarterback Justin Fields, who led the NFL's worst passing offense last year, hasn’t shown much improvement at the start of year three with the Bears. His uninspiring numbers have started to irk Chicago fans. Stephen A. Smith thinks the blame should be cast upon the Bears organization, not Fields.

“I can't look at Justin Fields with that talent and say that's him,” Smith said on First Take. “If this brother was in another organization he wouldn't look like this.”

Fields has completed just over 60% of his passes through two games, throwing three interceptions to two touchdowns. He has a passer rating of 70.7, which is 26th out of the 32 starting quarterbacks.

It doesn’t take a genius to see that the Bears aren’t exactly doing Fields any favors with their play-calling. Chicago has some viable weapons now and should be able to pass the ball, but for some reason things just aren’t clicking.

Fields' exceptional arm is part of the reason why the Bears traded up to draft him in 2021. The NFL has been deprived of the Ohio State product's raw throwing ability. Hopefully it does not go to waste for much longer, but that seems to be the likely outcome, at least according to Stephen A. Smith.

The Bears have plenty of time to right the ship this season. If things don’t get better though, could it spell the end of the Justin Fields era in Chicago before it ever truly began?